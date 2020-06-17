No kidding! Hoosiers could build world’s tallest goat tower

SOUTH AFRICA - 2019/12/05: Goats on the Goat Tower of the Fairview winery (Founded 1693) near Paarl in the Western Cape, Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County family is taking its unusual plans to a zoning board Thursday night and they hope it doesn’t get anyone’s goat.

According to our news gathering partners at the Hamilton County Reporter, the Cicero/Jackson Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hear a proposal from Juniper Farms, LLC that will allow the company to build the world’s tallest goat tower.

The farm is planning a 35-foot tower for their four goats.

Goat towers have spiral steps along the outside, leading to the top.

“They’re obsessed with height and they like to climb things,” James Adams, owner of Juniper Farms, told The Reporter. “That’s the reason a goat tower makes sense. When they were living in Africa, they would naturally climb mountains.”

Hampton Roads Vineyard and Winery in Virginia claims to be home to the world’s tallest goat tower at 34 feet. The Adams’ proposed tower would beat that one’s height by a foot.

In central Illinois, 34 goats enjoy the Tower of Baa, which stands at 31 feet.

The Cicero/Jackson Township Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Cicero Red Bridge Park Community Building, 697 W. Jackson St.