No letup in Indiana home construction

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis says demand for new houses shows no signs of waning. BAGI has released the final permit numbers for 2021, showing single-family building permits in central Indiana’s nine-county area reached 10,430, a 20% increase over 2020.

In December, homebuilders sought 832 permits, compared to 788 in December 2020.

“Despite lumber tariffs, supply chain issues, labor shortages and other challenges, our builders remained strong and resilient, and the industry saw record growth in 2021,” Steve Lains, BAGI’S chief executive officer. “This momentum has continued into January and we expect to see this growth well into 2022.”

BAGI says all counties in the central Indiana region, except for Marion County, saw an overall increase in permit numbers for 2021. In December, Hancock County saw a 159% increase over December 2020.