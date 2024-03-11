No one hurt after fire tears through home on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was hurt after flames tore through a home on the north side of Indianapolis early Monday, firefighters said.

Around 4:15 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was alerted to a residence fire in the 1600 block of Shawnee Road. That’s a residential area near Michigan Road and 73rd Street about 2 miles west of Meridian Hills Country Club and Holliday Park.

There were people home when the fire began, but everyone inside the residence escaped safely, firefighters at the scene told News 8.

No firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze.

Investigators aren’t sure what caused the fire or how it began.

No other information was immediately available.