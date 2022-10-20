Local

No one in hurt in fire at Lawrence retirement community

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt in a Thursday morning fire at a Lawrence retirement community, the Lawrence Fire Department said.

At around 3:15 a.m., firefighters from Lawrence and Indianapolis were called to a fire at a maintenance building on the grounds of Westminster Village North. That’s on Presbyterian Road near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and 63rd Street.

Fire crews marked the fire out just after 4 a.m., according to a tweet by the Lawrence Fire Department.

Sunnyside Road was briefly closed in both directions but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.