No one injured after garage sparks fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters responded to a residence fire just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire happened on the 4000 block of Village Trace Drive. Firefighters say it was a garage fire.

News 8 spoke with Jeff Beam, Division Chief for the Pike Township Police Department. Beam says no one was hurt, and the fire is still under investigation. He says the Indianapolis Fire Department also helped with putting out the fire.