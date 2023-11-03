No serious injuries reported after Westfield school bus crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There were no serious injuries when a Westfield school bus and a truck crashed Friday morning, school officials said.

Around 8:15 a.m., Westfield Washington School bus #44 — transporting 21 students from Westfield Intermediate School and Westfield Middle School — and a truck towing a backhoe collided at the intersection of 193rd Street and Mule Barn Road.

The Westfield Fire Department checked out everyone at the scene. No one was seriously hurt, but Westfield Washington Schools says some students and the bus driver were taken for evaluation.

Another bus took the remaining students to school from the crash site.

The school district did not say what led to the crash or who was responsible.

Families of the students have been notified.