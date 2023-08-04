No sleep for some fans at the 20th Gen Con Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tens of thousands of people are visiting the Indiana Convention Center for Indy’s 20th Gen Con.

Organizers say the event brings around $80 million to the city.

“People that love the dice, the board games, the events going on. It’s just generally a lot of fun,” said Rob Hoffman.

It’s Hoffman’s third year at Gen Con.

Hoffman and his buddies enjoy the board games, and since Wednesday’s event opening, they’ve been running on caffeine.

“Everyone in the room is snoring. It’s hysterical. No one is sleeping at all,” said Jacob Schwarz. “We’re packed like sardines, but you can’t really beat it. We were up since 6 a.m. yesterday until about 2 p.m., and we’re doing it again today.”

News 8 met them during their new round of the card game “Magic The Gathering,” which includes summoning creatures on the cards drawn from their decks.

Hofmann says it’s just a great way to connect with each other.

“We range from here, all the way up to Wisconsin, to all the way out to Arizona. It’s just a great way for all of us to get together for a weekend, and just kind of be friends together again,” said Hoffman.

It’s more than just about playing games. There’s also a lot of shopping, and at Gen Con, there are many games to choose from.

“You really need to come for the full experience and take your time, and be like ‘okay I’m going to fill up my backpack and maybe get one tote bag today.’ We’ll do the same tomorrow, so pace yourself,” said Rachel Hart.

No matter how full it gets, people say it’s all worthwhile.

“For me, it’s such an open and welcoming community. There’s such a diverse group here. Everyone is just very nice and friendly,” said DJ Shannon.

Organizers say Gen Con continues tomorrow at the convention center beginning at 6 a.m.

Gen Con is set to wrap up this Sunday at 4 p.m.