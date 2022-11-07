Local

No snow now, but Hoosiers should still prepare for winter travel

INDOT snow plows clear snow from travel lanes on an Indiana interstate in this file photo. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The eight-day forecast for central Indiana is filled with sunshine, but snow and cold is just around the corner — that’s why it’s important to start preparing now for winter travel.

Winter Weather Preparedness Week started Sunday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Hoosiers are encouraged to use this week as a reminder to get ready for the challenges that come with driving in snow, ice, freezing rain, and fog, according to INDOT.

For safe travel, INDOT offers the following tips:

Slow down and adjust travel to conditions, especially on snow-covered roads.

Never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow — the driver’s visibility may be limited.

The safest place on the road during a winter storm is behind a snowplow, but if you must pass, do so carefully.

Keep your vehicle full of gas.

Keep a shovel in your car to dig out around your tires and your tailpipe if needed.

Make sure your vehicle battery is strong, fluids are at the appropriate levels, and your spare tire is properly inflated.

Drivers should also keep an emergency kit inside their vehicle that includes food, water, a phone charger, sand or cat litter, flares or bright LED alternatives, a flashlight, and blankets.

INDOT says road maintenance crews monitor forecasts several weeks out and prepare for a winter storm based on the type of precipitation expected, conditions leading up to an event, and the forecast following the storm. If conditions are right, they will pre-treat the roads with rock salt and/or brine.

During a winter storm, snowplow drivers usually work 12-hour shifts and take two to three hours to complete a full route.

INDOT is preparing for winter by hiring seasonal snowplow drivers, training current staff, inspecting and replacing equipment, and gathering materials like salt.

Visit the INDOT website to learn more about winter driving safety.