No students hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving Wayne Township school bus

An intersection near I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis is closed following a crash involving two passenger vehicles and a Wayne Township school bus, police said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An intersection near I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis is closed following a crash involving two passenger vehicles and a Wayne Township school bus.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash at 10th Street and Vinewood Avenue, just west of I-465.

Upon arrival, officers found an inverted silver SUV and a black sedan with heavy front-end damage directly in front of the Wayne Township school bus.

There were students and a bus driver on board the bus at the time, but no one was hurt, says Jeannine Templeman, chief communications officers for MSD of Wayne Township.

In a statement to News 8, Templeman said the bus was “not directly involved in the collision.”

According to Templeman, the bus was stopped at the intersection when the accident occurred.

“The actual collision was between two other vehicles: an SUV that was turning left and another vehicle. One of the vehicles came to rest near our bus after the collision. Our bus sustained minimal damage, limited to a mirror.”

All students will be checked out and released to their parents at the scene or transported to school on another bus.

IMPD did not say if anyone in the passenger vehicles was hurt, but IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson told News 8 he was not aware of any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.