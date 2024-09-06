‘No survivors’ after plane crashes near Anderson Municipal Airport

There are no survivors after a plane crash this morning near Anderson Municipal Airport, the Madison County Sheriff's Office says. (Photo by the East Madison Fire Territory)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one survived a Friday morning plane crash near Anderson Municipal Airport, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The plane went down in a mostly rural area approximately 3 miles southwest of the airport in the 4300 block of East County Road 100 South. That’s west of I-69 and south of the town of Chesterfield.

The sheriff’s office could not confirm the size of the aircraft or the number of people on board.

Emergency crews are at the scene, awaiting the arrival of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board.

