No Ticket, Let’s Fix It campaign aims to help drivers fix broken car equipment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers who get pulled over in central Indiana for a broken headlight or busted taillight could be surprised with a Jiffy Lube coupon instead of a ticket during the No Ticket, Let’s Fix It campaign.

The program began with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office in February 2021 as a way to boost positive interactions between police and citizens, reduce minor ticket infractions, and improve road safety.

The program allows officers to pass out $25 Jiffy Lube gift cards instead of tickets for broken vehicle lights or other equipment issues. Twenty police departments across central Indiana are taking part in this year’s campaign.

Jiffy Lube of Central Indiana donated $300,000 for the officers to allow drivers to fix their issues. Officers plan to give out 12,000 gift cards.

Steve Sanner, president of CEO of Jiffy Lube Indiana, says he loves “being able to create happy endings.”

“You’re driving in your car, you may know you have a light out but you haven’t had time to fix it. You see the lights go on behind you. You start to get a little stressed out. Now, an officer can come up with a solution instead of making the problem worse with a ticket or a warning. We can actually fix the problem.”

The $25 gift card is enough to cover one or two taillights or brake lights or a standard headlight, according to Sanner.

“We just want to help people be safe on the road and we want to really try to get people to understand these officers are here to keep us all safe,” Sanner said. “If you’re driving a car that’s not functioning right, you’re not safe and the people around you aren’t safe.”