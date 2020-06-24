Noblesville 4th of July parade, festival to see some changes amid coronavirus

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Fourth of July Fireworks Parade and Festival will continue as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Many families have made downtown Noblesville the place to be for decades on July 4.

Mayor Chris Jensen told News 8 it will probably be the most-populated area during the holiday.

“We’re well aware of the fact that some of our neighboring communities have changed their plans for the Fourth of July so we are welcoming anyone who would like to come to Noblesville on July 4 as long as they take the proper precautions and make sure to keep themselves and their neighbors safe,” Jensen said.

Some people have said they’re not letting COVID-19 keep them from celebrating.

“My dad said that we’re going to go. He said we all have to wear masks though,” said resident Braden Pickering.

There will be no hand-to-hand contact between participants in the parade and spectators, including no candy given to children. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m.

The festival will happen from 6-10 p.m. at Forest Park, but there will be no inflatables or face painting activities. The mayor said there will be many hand-sanitizing stations throughout the park.

“There will be bathrooms that will be periodically cleaned through out the evening,” Jensen said. “We have a trolley service that will be running that night that will get folks to the festival and will be running at a reduced capacity.”

The parade will start and end at Ivy Tech Community College. City officials are making the route longer by adding four streets to encourage people to use the entire length of the parade to follow social distancing guidelines.

Jensen said people can watch the fireworks from Federal Hill Park. They will start at 10 p.m.

“We’ll have public safety officials there to help alleviate (traffic) at the end of the night from Federal Hill so I think the important thing here is to give folks in Noblesville options to chose from to determine there level of comfort,” the mayor said.

The Fourth of July Fireworks Parade and Festival will also be an economic boost. Veteran locally owned business Yankee Trader Fireworks owner said sales have spiked.

“We’re actually hiring more staff right now because of the impact that we’re having,” owner JJ Pompi said. “It’s overwhelming actually with the amount of people that are coming into the store.”

The deadline to enter the parade is June 29.