Noblesville adult baby store forced to close again

The My Inner Baby store is shown on June 20, 2024, in Noblesville, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County judge ruled that the adult baby store My Inner Baby must close its new retail store immediately.

The judge ruled the store is violating the city’s zoning ordinance.

In 2022, My Inner Baby opened its original location at 15480 Herriman Blvd. The city sent the store a letter saying it was violating the Unified Development Ordinance because it was operating as a sex shop in an area zoned as industrial. The Board of Zoning Appeal (BZA) rejected My Inner Baby’s appeal, and owner Ryan Polokoff closed the store.

The shop sells adult diapers for people with incontinence, along with onezees and baby accessories people can use for role-play. Polokoff told News 8 military veterans and others suffering from trauma use role-play as a form of stress relief.

My Inner Baby appealed the BZA’s decision in Hamilton County Court, but the case was dismissed after My Inner Baby did not file a copy of the hearing record in time.

On June 3, My Inner Baby opened a new location at 15529 Stony Creek Way, a mile from its old location. Polokoff told News 8 the city considered his business a sex shop because it used the hashtag “ABDL,” or Adult Baby Diaper Lovers. Polokoff dropped the moniker when he opened at his new location.

In his ruling, Judge Michael Casati said My Inner Baby’s second store is also located in an industrial area, and Polokoff should have asked the city for a zoning variance before opening.

Polokoff told News 8 via text he will appeal Judge Casati’s ruling.