Noblesville announces lineups for free spring, summer concerts

The Trippin Billies perform Aug. 22, 2020, at the Concert at the Commons at the First Merchants Pavilion at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo from Video Provided/City of Noblesville)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The popular local band Dave & Rae and a Tom Petty tribute band will kick off two concert series that begin in June at Noblesville parks.

The 2021 Concert at the Commons shows will be on Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m. June 18-Sept. 18 at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St. The First Merchants Pavilion lawn can hold 4,000 people. Concert-goers are encouraged to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Here’s the lineup:

June 12: The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty tribute band.

June 26: Separate Ways, a Journey tribute band.

July 10: Motor City Revue, a Motown tribute band.

July 31: The Purple Madness, a Prince tribute band.

Aug. 14: Trippin Billies, a Dave Matthews Band tribute group.

Aug. 28: 16 Candles, which performs 1980s music.

Sept. 11: The Eagles Project, a Eagles tribute band.

Sept. 18 – Aeromyth, an Aerosmith tribute band.

In addition, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Dillon Park will be on Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. from June 10-July 22. This concert series features Indianapolis-based bands at the park, 6351 Midland Lane.

Here’s the lineup:

June 10: Dave & Rae.

July 17: Alan Kaye & The Toons

June 24: Jambox

July 1: The Flying Toasters

July 8: The Cosmic Situation

July 15 : Endless Summer Band

July 22: Parrots of the Caribbean

“With the success of our first four seasons, Federal Hill Commons has welcomed bands across the country to provide live music at Noblesville’s newest venue. We are excited to continue our free shows this year to give the community more opportunities to enjoy Federal Hill Commons throughout the summer.” Brandon Bennett, director of Noblesville Parks

For more information about Noblesville Parks’ events and programs, visit noblesvilleparks.org.