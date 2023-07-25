Noblesville announces new site for planned NBA G League arena

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The future home of the Indiana Pacers G League franchise will be within the Innovation Mile in Noblesville, according to the Noblesville Board of Works and Public Safety.

The 3,400 seat arena, which was announced in May, was originally planned to be built at Finch Creek Park on the city’s east side. Now, the arena will sit between 141st Street and I-69, east of Olio Road.

The change, which was proposed by Westfield based Patch Development, will put the arena closer to the Hamilton Town Center, several hotels and restaurants, and the Ruoff Music Center.

“This is the first major milestone for us to hit since the city and Pacers Sports & Entertainment came together on May 8 to announce a transformational partnership to bring the second most prominent men’s basketball league in the world to Noblesville,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

The board will now work with Patch Development to define the scope, design services, engineering, architectural services, programming, flexible use components, financing structure, and total costs of the project, according to a Tuesday release.

The G League team will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse until the new arena is complete.