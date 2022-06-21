Local

Noblesville aquatic center installs large LED TV screen

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A new, large LED TV screen has been installed just in time for summer at the Forest Park Aquatic Center in Noblesville.

It’s now one of the biggest screens at an aquatic center in the Midwest, making the facility a potential hot destination this summer.

After breaking an all-time attendance record on Memorial Day, organizers at the center are excited about the opportunities coming to the pool.

Gregg Conner, president of the facility, said, “The feedback we have gotten from the community has just been outstanding. You know, I think people are really appreciative of the money and the new amenities that we are putting into this facility and also appreciative that largely we are doing projects like this video board that are privately funded and so it’s an investment truly made by the community itself.”

He goes onto to say the aquatic center is working closely with USA Diving to host their next U.S. Open event as soon as next summer.