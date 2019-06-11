Noblesville breaks ground on downtown project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mayor John Ditslear and others broke ground Thursday for a $23 million downtown project with apartments and commercial space.

The Levinson will include about 80 apartments, 5,000 square feet of commercial space and a four level, 300-space parking garage.

A reception at the nearby Elks Lodge No. 576, 35 S. Ninth St., followed the groundbreaking. Speakers at the groundbreaking will include Ditslear and Rebar Development President Shelby Bowen. The building is slated to open in fall 2020.

City officials say the project is in harmony with the city’s top 10 priority projects.

The Levinson is named after one of the pioneer families in Noblesville, a news release from the city said. Nationally known attorney S. O. Levinson donated his family’s former homestead to the city in 1938. A portion of the land was used as the former City Hall site before becoming a public parking

lot.

Statements

From Ditslear:

“When we announced the Noblesville NOW capital improvement plan, one of our top objectives was to enhance the downtown by attracting more residents and to add more parking. Today, we started the process of completing that objective. The Levinson will help bring urban density to our downtown square to support local businesses, restaurants and shops. In addition to meeting several goals in the city’s comprehensive master plan, the Levinson will attract additional downtown development interest and set a high bar for quality.”

“As the family’s success and contributions were a source of pride in our community long ago, so too will this building named after them. The Levinson is the right project in the right location. The look and name pays homage to downtown’s history as we prepare for the next 150 years.”

From Bowen:

“We are grateful to be a part of such an important project for the City of Noblesville. Downtown Noblesville is an extraordinary gem in Central Indiana and we know people are going to be excited about living in the heart of such great walkable amenities like nearly 20 restaurants, dozens of cool shops, trails, festivals, yoga, farmers markets, parks, ice skating, concerts, and so much more.”

From Noblesville Chamber of Commerce President Bob DuBois:

“We have long believed a public parking garage is an essential component to address parking challenges and to sustain and enhance a vibrant downtown. Through this public-private project, we more than double the number of current off-street public parking options.”