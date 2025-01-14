King Jugg Brewing Company to move into downtown Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — King Jugg Brewing Company will be moving into the former Bolden’s Dry Cleaner’s location in downtown Noblesville.

Located along the White River, at 151 N. Eight Street, the brewing company’s new location will be in Noblesville’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment District.

King Jugg Brewing Company renderings for downtown Noblesville location. (Provided Photo/City of Noblesville)

“King Jugg Brewing Company has committed a minimum $4 million investment into adaptive reuse of the site and the building, along with significant economic impact and community involvement commitments,” the city of Noblesville said in a press release.

Construction on the brewing company’s new location is expected to begin before the end of 2025, with plans to finish construction by 2027.

Key features include:

6,272 square feet.

Indoor/Outdoor dining.

Basketball court near main entrance.

Children’s play area.

Raised stage/dance floor.

Public art (mural).

‘To Go’ window and parking.

King Jugg Brewing Company renderings for downtown Noblesville location. (Provided Photo/City of Noblesville)

“Residents and visitors can enjoy a meal, watch a sporting event, or listen to live music at this location. I look forward to having King Jugg in Noblesville and the impact it will bring to our downtown,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

Noblesville Redeployment Commission will review and consider approval of the project agreement.