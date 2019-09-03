Noblesville building vandalized with swastika, obscene language

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Obscene language and a swastika were spray-painted over the weekend near the top of a building in downtown Noblesville.

The Noblesville Police Department said it was reported Monday and occurred over the Labor Day weekend. Officers said they contacted the owner of the building and it was removed hours after it was reported.

“They either had a really tall ladder or they know somebody that lives in the apartments above and they got access that way,” said Jill Janusiewicz, manager at Noblesville Antique Mall.

Many people didn’t want to share their thoughts with News 8 on camera about the incident but said it was shocking to see. Some people even drove by to view it up close. Local businesses said they’re glad it’s now removed as the graffiti, which was shared on social media before being reported to police, brought a lot of negative attention.

People in the downtown square believe someone spray-painted the building at night when businesses are closed. A lot of them questioned how they were able to get up there in the first place.

“I think it’s kids. I think it’s for attention,” Janusiewicz said. ” I think they’re like, ‘Hey let’s do this and see what kind of attention we can get.'”

However, many people told News 8 they’re confident Noblesville is not a racist town.

“It’s (Noblesville), kind of a small-knit community still. Everybody knows everybody. People typically are not afraid to walk on the streets at night or dine or shop or walk. It’s fairly a safe community,” added Janusiewicz.

Police on Monday did not have any potential suspect information.