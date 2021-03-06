Noblesville businesses prepare for Hoops at the Hill ahead of March Madness

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – NCAA fans can celebrate the collegiate men’s basketball tournament all month during Hoops at the Hill.

Festivities will take place at Federal Hill Commons in Downtown Noblesville starting with the Fan Jam Car Parade on Saturday from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Fans can decorate their car and dress in their favorite team colors or clothing to celebrate the upcoming postseason matchups.

This will be an “in your car experience” where fans will drive through and wave to their favorite mascots, pick up Love Noblesville and NCAA collectibles and get your picture taken under the balloon arch.

Hoops at the Hill has partnered with local businesses on tournament-themed promotions and giveaways.