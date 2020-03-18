Noblesville church pantry feeds hundreds of families with drive-up service

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A community center in Noblesville is helping feed people in need during this difficult time.

Staff at the Choice Food Pantry is working hard to fill orders for the people who have requested groceries. The food pantry is located inside Grace Church off 146th Street.

Organizers say they will help more than 600 families just this week.

People can go on the center’s website and pre-order their groceries. That’s when staff members take over.

“We have a team that then delivers the groceries to the cars, so we’re trying to make it as seamless as possible and as easy as possible and yet limit any kind of interaction so that we don’t expose more people and keep people safe with what’s going on,” Keith Carlson, executive director of Grace Care Center Foundation, said.

Grace Care Center is accepting donations. If you’d like to donate, you can drop off items on the west side of the building, located off of 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.