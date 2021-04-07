Local

Noblesville, Cityscape break ground on $50M Nexus mixed-use project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — The City of Noblesville and Cityscape Residential broke ground Tuesday on Nexus, a public-private residential investment to the downtown area on the west side of the White River.

The development, which is along River Road and State Road 32, plans to transform the site of a former Marsh building and parking lot into a multifamily living complex.

Nexus is a public-private partnership that is projected to be a more than $50 million investment. The public investment does not displace tax funding for core services and comes solely from the new revenues generated from this project. This development is projected to ultimately add $37 million in post-redevelopment assessed value, which helps keep existing residents’ taxes low.

The mixed-use development includes 287 luxury apartments and 36,000 square feet of commercial space. Cityscape has developed a number of award-winning community-style neighborhoods throughout Central Indiana.

The project will feature amenities such as extensive co-working space for residents in multiple configurations, conference rooms for resident use, swimming pool, exercise room, fitness-on-demand workouts, bike storage and repair, fitness classes, pet spas, outdoor grills and downtown connectivity with convenient trail access to the White River Greenway, Forest Park and Morse Reservoir.