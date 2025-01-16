Noblesville common council elects new president and vice president

(THE REPORTER) — On Tuesday evening, during the first Noblesville Common Council meeting of 2025, Megan Wiles was elected as its new president. The council also elected Mike Davis as vice president.

Wiles is in her third term and served as the council’s vice president last year and was previously president in 2017 and 2022. She served as the co-chair for the city’s Bicentennial Committee and works as Vice President, Foundation and Community Affairs for Riverview Health.

Councilor Mike Davis is in his second four-year term as a council member. He serves as the chairman of the Finance Committee and represents District 1, which includes a large portion of the northwest side of Noblesville around Morse Reservoir.

“This year, Noblesville will see several projects come to fruition that we have been working on for many years and I’m excited to lead the council as they happen,” Wiles said. “We have a lot of major infrastructure and economic developments happening this year throughout the city with more opportunities in front of us. I can’t wait to continue to make smart investments for the people of Noblesville and make this the best community to live, work and play in.”

Wiles is the representative from District 6, includes a large portion of the east side of Noblesville – Stony Ridge, Sagamore, Chapel Woods, Stony Creek Highlands, Silo Ridge, Deer Path, and the business areas of Stony Creek Marketplace, Hamilton Town Center, and Innovation Mile.

“I look forward to working alongside Megan and the Noblesville Common Council to continue to move our community forward through infrastructure projects, enhanced connectivity for our residents, and economic development opportunities,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “Megan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the council and will lead with professionalism, integrity, and a deep sense of pride for our community.”

Council meetings are open to the public and held on Tuesdays that follow the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 16 S. 10th St. The Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28. For more information, visit noblesville.in.gov/council.