Noblesville Common Council rejects gravel pit project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday rejected a proposal to build a gravel pit next to Potter’s Bridge Park.

Noblesville-based Beaver Materials purchased 50 acres of land along Allisonville Road with plans of digging a gravel pit on 40 acres and donating the remaining property to the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department. The company planned to fill in the gravel pit after five years and build townhouses along Allisonville Road, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

Neighbors and community groups objected to the plan, citing concerns about noise, traffic, and pollution.

The final vote was 7-2, with Mike Davis and Greg O’Connor the only council members to vote in favor of the proposal. Bryan Ayer, Mark Boice, Darren Peterson, Pete Schwartz, Aaron Smith, Dan Spartz, and Megan Wiles voted against the plan.

Beaver Materials and the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department must wait one year before resubmitting their proposal.

Beaver submitted a similar gravel pit plan in 2020, but it was withdrawn following pushback from the community. The company resubmitted a proposal in April. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the plan received an unfavorable recommendation from the Plan Commission, which sent it back to the city council.