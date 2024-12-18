Morse Village Project in Noblesville Approved in 6 to 3 vote

Noblesville, Ind. (WISH) — In a 6-3 vote, Noblesville Common Council approved the $250 Million Morse Village project late night Tuesday.

More than 150 residents attended and voiced their concerns about the traffic, impact on the wetlands, on Eagles’ nests, and the devaluation of their home prices. The meeting took nearly three hours to discuss the controversial zoning ordinance.

The Morse Village development aims to transform 173-acres of land, at 206th and Hague Road near Morse Reservoir, from what was zoned as single-family residential to multi-family residential units and businesses. It will be divided into 3 main parts: North, South, and West Pointe.

The main point of contention is West Pointe.

David Kleinhenn has lived in Noblesville for decades. “It will change the structures and community involvement. There are several things like wildlife and wetlands. It could be destroyed,” he said.

Developer Lor Rangeline LLC made adjustment to the previous West Pointe plan. They said their new plan now includes 135 multi-home units, a 18 percent reduction from their earlier plan. The developer said the project will only impact 0.49 acres of wetlands.

Residents voiced their opinion that this growth is too fast. But despite the nearly 300 emails and hundreds of texts from concerned individuals, the council choose to move forward with the plan.

“Certainly when it comes to new decisions in the city of Noblesville anytime there’s a change, zoning or new project there’s always opinion on all sides,” said Mayor Chris Jensen.

The next steps include a review of the project by the Technical Advisory Committee.