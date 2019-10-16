Noblesville Council votes unanimously in favor of new parking pilot program

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The city of Noblesville is changing the way people park downtown after getting numerous complaints from drivers.

The Noblesville Common Council voted 9-0 Tuesday night to adopt a new parking pilot program.

The new changes were introduced by Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt.

Many residents said not being able find a place to park kept them from wanting to go to businesses downtown.

Others have complained there just aren’t enough all-day spots.

The current parking ordinance has been in existence since 1989.

Under the new pilot program, downtown parking will be separated into three locations:

Paid parking lots.

250 to 300 free on-street spaces.

A new tic-tac-toe board or “hashtag” area that includes the downtown Courthouse Square and a block away in each direction.

The hashtag area would limit drivers to two consecutive hours of free parking per day.

City officials said by capping it at two consecutive hours, the hashtag area encourages a turnover of parking.

It also prevents drivers from moving their cars from space to space every few hours.

“This is a result of a lot of people’s hard work over a long long period of time,” Chief Jowitt said. “Again, I don’t think that there is any such thing as a perfect parking plan for Noblesville. I think this meets the needs better than any of the other plans that have been considered over the years, so we’re hopeful it will be a good starting point.”

The plan also calls for new 20-minute parking spots for quick access.

The two-hour parking zone would be enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. This would be a change from the previous start time of 8 a.m.

City officials say they will keep an eye on traffic patterns and if any changes are needed, they will be made.

The new parking changes take effect January 1.