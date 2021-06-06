Local

Noblesville crash kills man driving motorcycle, injures female passenger

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Noblesville Saturday night, Noblesville Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Boden Road and 146th Street at approximately 9:12 p.m. Saturday.

Police say preliminary information suggests a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Deborah Dunn, 65, of Noblesville, was facing northbound in the left turn lane on Borden Road. While attempting to turn, the Equinox hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling through the intersection. The collision threw the driver and passenger off the motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle, 37-year-old Matthew Cooper, of Cicero, was transported to IU Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers and died shortly after.

The passenger, 29-year-old Mya Cooper, also of Cicero, was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and is stable. Dunn was not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or weather contributed to the crash.