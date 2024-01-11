Noblesville Creates hosts comic book challenge and workshops

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Hamilton County arts program wants people to flex their creative muscles with a unique test later this month.

Noblesville Creates, formerly known as Nickle Plate Arts, is hosting the Comic Book in a Day Challenge on Jan. 20.

As the name suggests, those in attendance will have eight hours to create a four-page comic.

Executive Director of Noblesville Creates Aili McGill says it’s open to all ages and skill levels.

“Comics really are kind of a 20th-century medium,” McGill said. “We’re in the 21st century now and of course, they’re taking off in lots of different directions.”

Leading up to the challenge day, the group will be hosting several free workshops hosted by featured artists Jackie Crofts, Stuart Sayger, and Gavin Smith.

Between the three, they’ve worked with big-name brands like DC Comics, Lego, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Sayger inspired the event — he did something similar with his friends in college and McGill caught wind of it. He’s been involved with the event almost every year it’s been hosted.

“My favorite thing about it is that everybody comes together and they’re all working on one goal,” Sayger said. “Everybody does their own story. Everybody’s story is different. The art styles are different but they’re all sort of chasing getting this one comic book done.”

At the end of the challenge, the comics get published together into two volumes.

Noblesville Creates ‘Comic Book in a Day’ Workshops

Jan. 11 “Learn the Basics of Comic Books: Story & Art”

Jan. 16 “What Makes Telling Stories in Comic Books Great”

Jan. 18 “Next Level Comic Book Creating”

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Ignite Studio in the Hamilton East Public Library, Fishers Branch

It’s the 11th year the non-profit is hosting the event, and they’ve already seen some success in that short time. Some who have gone through the program are now professional comic book artists

“We’ve also had folks who have just made really good friends through this program,” McGill said. “Who’ve discovered how much they love art.”

The Comic Book in a Day Challenge runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. also in the Ignite Studio. Registration for the event is $30, which covers art supplies and lunch.

For information on how to sign up for workshops or the challenge, click here.