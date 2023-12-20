Noblesville Creates offers workshops for 11th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge

To celebrate Comic Book in a Day, Noblesville Creates is offering a series of workshops to prepare for the challenge and/or to celebrate your love of comics. (Photo by Noblesville Creates)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Noblesville Creates 11th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge, presented by Browning Day, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Prior to the day of the event, Noblesville Creates is offering a series of workshops to prepare for the challenge and/or to celebrate your love of comics. These workshops are free and will be held at the Hamilton East Public Library in Fishers from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Comic Book in a Day Workshops

Learn the Basics of Comic Books: Story & Art

Artists and comic book enthusiasts of all ages can discover the basic building blocks that make comic books such a unique medium. This workshop will focus on how to develop a sequential story, with some tips and tricks to make your own comics even better. The presenter is Erik Lundorf, who is a professional comic artist known for creating murals, and educational comics, as well as telling comic stories. In the summer of 2023, he released his first graphic novel titled Revealed! The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. Click here to register. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

What Makes Telling Stories in Comic Books Great

At a glance, comic books can seem to be just pictures and words, but comic-lovers know that they are so much more than the sum of their parts. Whether you are a long-time comic book fan or brand new to this genre, this workshop will open your eyes to some great storytelling techniques and maybe even point you toward some great new titles. The instructor is Bill Wilkison, who is a professional artist, educator, historical interpreter, actor, and clown. The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Click here to register. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Next Level Comic Book Creating

Are you feeling confident about your comic book knowledge? Are you looking for a new creative challenge? This workshop will give you pro-level tips on taking your own original comic books or comics-inspired art to the next level.

The presenter is Stuart Sayger, who is an internationally renowned comic book artist, who has produced interiors and covers for Lego Bionicle, DC Comics, IDW, Dynamite, his own book, Shiver in the Dark, and many others. He is an engaging teacher and will be a Featured Artist during the Comic Book in a Day event. The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. Click here to register. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Additional information on the workshops can be found by clicking here. Registration for the challenge can be found by clicking here.