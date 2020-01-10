Noblesville dad surprises son after returning from deployment in Middle East

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A family is together again after a Noblesville dad surprised his son at his school Thursday.

According to Noblesville Schools, a fourth grader named Alejandro was surprised by his Army dad after his father returned home from a one-year deployment in the Middle East.

The school posted a heartwarming video of the reunion on their social media platforms.

“These sweet reunions never get old!” the school said in a message posted online.

In the video, you can see Alejandro’s father, clad in an Army uniform, quietly walk into the library. When Alejandro sees his father, he runs up to him, jumps in his arms and they embrace.

A post from the school with the entire video can be seen below: