Noblesville Fire Department investigates Monday night house fire

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Fire Department is reminding residents to sleep with their bedroom doors closed after a Mondy night house fire.

Shortly after 8:40 p.m. Monday, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 6000 block of Mill Oak Drive. Firefighters say the homeowner got out of the house safely and called 911.

Upon arrival, crews could see large amounts of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom window. Fire crews located the origin of the fire and were able to control it a short time later.

No one was injured during the incident.

The fire department says keeping doors closed at night can help reduce exposure to toxic smoke and help limit the spread of flames in case of a fire.