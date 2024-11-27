2 displaced after fire in Noblesville home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people in Noblesville were without a home after a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire department says it happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 5000 block of Montview Drive. That’s northeast of the intersection of East 146th Street and Gray Road.

Crews say a man and woman were the only ones inside when the fire happened. They evacuated on their own.

Investigators say the man was injured, but refused medical attention. The woman was uninjured.

The fire began in the garage, but the cause remained still under investigation.