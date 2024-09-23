Noblesville High School Class of 1965 honors classmates who died in Vietnam

The group of more than 30 gathered on the Logan Street Bridge beneath the banners of their fallen classmates. (Photo by Amy Adams/The Reporter)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, members of the 1965 graduating class of Noblesville High School gathered on the Logan Street Bridge to pay their respects to classmates Jim Grant and Mike Lawhon.

While not a true reunion for the Class of 1965, as their 60th class reunion will take place next year, some classmates came from as far away as California, Florida, and Texas.

“They are honored to be able to honor our classmates,” said Toni Dickover, who had a hand in organizing the gathering. “We were a close class. We were the first official year of ‘baby boomers,’ so we did have a larger class than some.”

Both Grant and Lawhon served in the U.S. Army and died in Vietnam in 1969. A banner remembering the two men, one pictured on each side, is currently hanging from a lamppost in the center of the Logan Street Bridge in Noblesville.

Banners recognizing 1965 NHS graduates James Grant (left) and Michael Lawhon (right), both who served in and were subsequently killed in Vietnam, hang from a lamp post on the Logan Street Bridge. (Photos by Amy Adams/The Reporter)

The banners are among upwards of 40 printed by Logan Street Signs & Banners that now line the bridge and spill over into the downtown area of Noblesville.

The idea of creating banners for veterans was sparked by a desire to honor Charles Layton, who helped start Logan Street Signs & Banners with current owner Jim Wafford. As an Army Ranger during the Korean War, Layton was taken captive and led a daring escape. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 92.

Deb Wade of Logan Street Signs & Banners said the City of Noblesville has waived the hanging fee for the banners and has been providing space as it becomes available.

In addition to honoring friends of the print shop, such as Dan Mode and his father, World War II veteran Eddie Mode, Wade reached out to the Noblesville Fire Department, Noblesville Police Department, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for recommendations of veterans and service members to recognize. James Martin, with Noblesville American Legion Post 45, also provided names, including Grant and Lawhon.

People tossed yellow rose petals as an act of remembrance and honor. (Photo by Amy Adams/The Reporter)

Wade expects the banners to be up at least through Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 and hopes that they will be able to continue the banners in the future.

“We hope to continue as long as long as the city will let us,” Wade said. “We plan to swap them out because everyone deserves a chance to be honored.”

Around 35 graduates of the NHS class of 1965, along with friends and spouses, gathered below the banners of Grant and Lawhon. Many of those gathered served in the military themselves, including Duane Bentley, Mark Coverdale, Joel Kirby, Steve Passwater, Mark Rees, Kipp Scott, Bob Smith, and Constantin Tijunin. Other veterans in attendance included Joe Adams, class of 1965, and Patti Sparlin Gordon, class of 1971.

Then-senior class president, now an Episcopal minister in South Haven, Mich., Jeff Wilhelm led the group in a prayer. Then classmates tossed yellow rose petals as an act of remembrance and honor. The rose petals were provided by class of 1965 graduates Stephen and Moffett Craig, owners of Adrienes Flowers & Gifts in Noblesville.

“It doesn’t get any easier, does it?” one veteran was overheard asking another.