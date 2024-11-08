Lemonade for food security

Hinkle Creek Elementary fifth grader Sam Abbott raised $24,030 at his annual lemonade stand to fight food insecurity. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Schools)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Shoutout to Hinkle Creek Elementary fifth grader Sam Abbott, who raised $24,030 at his annual lemonade stand to fight food insecurity.

Sam presented the funds to Kristina Trusty, Hinkle Creek teacher and founder of Fueled for School, at the Oct. 29 school board meeting.

Fueled for School is an all-volunteer nonprofit group that gives nutritious weekend meal packs to Noblesville Schools students facing food insecurity.

Great work, Sam!