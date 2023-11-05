Noblesville man dead after rollover crash at 146th Street and Promise Road

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on the southeast side of Noblesville, police say.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Derrick Shetler of Noblesville. He died at the scene.

The Noblesville Police Department says around 3:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 146th Street and Promise Road on a report of a one-vehicle crash.

Officers learned from witnesses at the scene that a 2013 Chrysler 200, driven by Shetler, was traveling eastbound on 146th Street at a high rate of speed. Shetler then hit a curb on the south side of the road west of Promise Road.

Shetler left the road and rolled over several times before stopping on the south side of 146th Street. Shetler was ejected from the car as a result of the accident.

Police say there were no other passengers in Shetler’s car.

The area was closed for several hours while crash scene investigators worked on the scene.