Noblesville man dead after single-vehicle crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man died after a single-vehicle crash in Carmel Wednesday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the area of 146th Street and Arrowwood Drive Wednesday just before 8 a.m. on reports of a crash. When they arrived to the scene, they found a red Ford Mustang had crashed into a tree in the center of the median.

The driver, 23-year-old Isaiah Harris, of Noblesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to e-mail Lt. Kevin Fessel at kevin.fessel@hamiltoncounty.in.gov or call 317-773-1282.

No other details were released.