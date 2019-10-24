Noblesville man takes Halloween to next level with $50,000 in props

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Halloween means a lot to a man in Noblesville. His house has more than $50,000 of spooky decorations and it’s only getting bigger year after year.

It takes Michael Speek and his wife more than 150 hours to set everything up.

In the front yard, there are skeletons, gravestones and a blood bath. That is just to name a few.

“You don’t see this out there and people love this,” homeowner Michael Speek said.

It’s most intense in their basement. There’s not much light and you can hear eerie music, which is just the way they like it.

“Everybody remembers the house you went to where you had to earn your candy,” Speek said. “The one where you’re wondering what’s going to pop out around the corner or not and that’s how we want ours to be.”

There are bats on the ceiling, dolls in the bathroom and fog in the air.

“We saw the movie Dark Knight of the Scarecrow, way back in the day, and it scared us to death,” Speek said. “We tried to mimic that in drawings and pictures in scenes outside our house.”

Speek’s childhood friend flies in every year from Florida for the party.

“I sit back and just listen to people and watch their reactions and they’re just in awe,” Robert Nolen said.

Every piece of decor is stored in a climate controlled storage unit.

“Most everything is done in latex and if it is exposed to too much heat or too much humidity or too much cold it can ruin it and will crack and literally fall apart on you,” Speek said.

More than 150 people attend the private party. The family is already thinking about how to make it bigger next year.

“Finding a place where we can team up with a charity or a good cause and bring a thousand people or more out and really make some money for a place,” Speek said.

All trick-or-treaters will be able to get a glimpse of the display on Halloween.