Noblesville mayor addresses threats over Morse Village development project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen issued a statement Monday after threats of violence were made against elected city officials over the Morse Village development project.

The proposal, which would re-zone land for a project that would bring new apartments and businesses to the city’s north side, is scheduled to be voted on during Tuesday’s Noblesville Common Council meeting.

Some people who live in the area have criticized the Morse Village project, saying it would bring an increase in traffic. People who support the proposal say it would bring housing that is needed for the growing city.

In the statement issued Monday afternoon, Mayor Jensen said city officials are taking the threats seriously and Noblesville police are investigating.

“It is concerning and disappointing that some individuals who have strong opinions on this matter have lowered themselves to the level of threatening physical violence. We respect opinions and perspectives on all sides of public issues, and I have consistently said and demonstrated through my actions that constructive voices will always have a seat at the table for input and adjustments. The citizens’ voice in all public policy matters is paramount. However, no public official or public employee should ever have to live under the threat of retaliation for doing their jobs to the best of their abilities. I commend the many residents who have conducted themselves honorably and respectfully on this matter and call on everyone to engage with civility and mutual respect.”

The Morse Village project will be up for a final vote at the Noblesville Common Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held at 16 S. 10th Street and is open to the public.

Click here to view the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting.