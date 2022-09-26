Local

Noblesville mayor will seek re-election

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville mayor Chris Jensen announced Monday he plans to seek re-election for a second term.

Jensen, a Republican, was elected in 2019 and began his term in January 2020. He’ll be a candidate in the 2023 Republican primary for Noblesville mayor, which is scheduled for May 2.

Noblesville is Indiana’s 10th largest city with over 64,000 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

“Building on our strong foundation, I am running for re-election because there is more work to be done. I believe in One Noblesville that protects and enhances our downtown core, embraces the White River, and invests in our brave first responders. Together we can continue to develop our workforce and make generational investments in infrastructure that will keep jobs and families moving to and around our hometown,” Jensen said in a statement.