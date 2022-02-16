Local

Noblesville nonprofit prepares for possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana group is preparing to help people in Ukraine should a Russian invasion happen. It’s a scenario President Joe Biden said on Tuesday is still a possibility.

Nataliya Griffis, a Ukrainian citizen who has lived in Indiana for the past 12 years, is somewhere between hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

“The threat is obvious, we don’t know what is going to happen,” Griffis said.

Griffis says a job in Noblesville is what brought her to Indiana. She says her company led her to her work with the Noblesville nonprofit Mission to Ukraine, where she now serves as a board member.

The group is on the ground in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, right now, according to Griffis. That is in the western part of Ukraine, bordering Belarus.

Mission to Ukraine helps hundreds of children with severe disabilities and about 1,000 women by providing free medical services, counseling, food, shelter and clothing.

Griffis says it’s daily work with some of the country’s most vulnerable population and those efforts can’t stop, even if the country is invaded. On Tuesday, her team was made aware of Russian military equipment about 6 miles from the Ukrainian border in the Zhytomyr region.

“So, we made a decision to stay where we are and not to evacuate our team quite yet. Again, we are monitoring, but at the same time, we are prepared to serve our clients because we do have relations with them. We know these families in the villages, they come to our center. At the end of the day, we want to be there for them,” Griffis said.

According to Poynter, Indianapolis has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the US. There are roughly 19,000 Ukrainians in the Circle City.

Griffis said she knows a few dozen of them.

“Some have had their families evacuated to different countries for the time being,” Griffis said.

To help with efforts in case of an emergency, Mission to Ukraine has started a fundraiser.