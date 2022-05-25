Local

Noblesville Parks releases 2022 Concert at the Commons schedule

16 Candles playing at Federal Hill Commons. The band returns to the Concert at the Commons series on July 9, 2022 (Photo provided/Noblesville Parks)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced its 2022 Concert at the Commons schedule.

The series of free concerts take place this summer starting in June from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights at Federal Hill Commons. These concerts are in addition to the previously announced Summer Concert series at Dillon Park on Thursday nights.

“Our sixth season at Federal Hill Commons will be one of our best seasons yet with a variety of music including tributes to the Beatles, Motown, the 80’s and other bands from across the country,” said Noblesville Parks Director Brandon Bennett. “We are excited to continue our free shows this year to give the community more opportunities to enjoy Federal Hill Commons throughout the summer.”

A free trolley service collecting concert-goers will be looping around downtown Noblesville throughout the entirety of the concert series from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information on the concert series, visit the Noblesville Parks website.