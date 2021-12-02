Local

Noblesville park’s walk-thru holiday light display to open for 4th year

A view of Lights over Seminary at Seminary Park in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Noblesville City Government via Facebook)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — For a fourth year, Seminary Park will be lighted up with a walk-thru display for the holidays.

Lights Over Seminary powered by Duke Energy will open Friday after sunset with an event featuring carolers, hot chocolate, and Christmas stories from the city’s mayor. All of it starts at 6 p.m. and is free.

Lights Over Seminary is a collaboration between the city government, Noblesville Preservation Alliance and the Noblesville Main Street organization.

The walk-thru light display can be viewed from 5-11 p.m. nightly through December.

Seminary Park, 350 S. 10th St., was established in 1983 on 1.5 acres, according to the Hamilton County tourism bureau.