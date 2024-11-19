Noblesville development clears first vote despite community fears for privacy, wetland wildlife

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was a contentious Noblesville Plan Commission meeting, but in the end, the board unanimously approved two petitions to rezone land in northern Noblesville – petitions that have been subject to much opposition and controversy.

The plan commission highly recommended changing the zoning of 173 acres of land initially zoned as single-family residential to multi-family residential, planned business, and light industrial.

Called Morse Village, the new development will be located on three parcels of land on 206th Street and Hague Road.

While the city is backing the project, those living near the marked-off area have expressed concerns about a lack of privacy, increased traffic, pressure on the schools, destruction of wetlands, and fears about the possible destruction of an eagle’s nest.

Jami Ross, who opposed the development, says the plan’s approval feels like a slap in the face.

“(Morse Village) is set to occupy land that is undeveloped and replete with trees. (It) serves as a habitat to a diverse ecosystem,” she said.

“We chose Noblesville for peace, for quiet, for nature, for family,” Ross added.

The city said this is an opportunity to add a “missing middle” component to Noblesville. Sarah Reed, the community development director for Noblesville, says the amended plan will meet some of the “missing middle and housing analysis components” the city requested.

Neighbors say the missing middle can go elsewhere.

The fight for and against the development is not over yet. The city council still needs to vote on the proposals. They will meet next on Dec. 3, and a vote is set for Dec. 17.

You can find more information about this development on the Noblesville Plan Commission website.

Previous coverage