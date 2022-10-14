Local

Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton.

Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Noblesville VFW, 654 S. 9th St., to head to Richmond present an Honor and Sacrifice flag to the Richmond PD K-9 Unit. The group will depart from the VFW at 10 a.m.

The group will then meet up with other riders from all over Indiana to pay their respects by placing a rose or carnation at the Richmond Police Memorial followed by the presentation of the Honor and Sacrifice flag in honor of K-9 OFC Seara Burton.

According to Vince Blas, the Commander of the American Veteran Riders Association and a member of the Noblesville VFW, “This is the 2nd Rose Ride within two months that our group has coordinated. The most recent Rose Ride was for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.”