Santa Claus crafting Christmas magic in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man is on a mission to reignite Christmas’ magic for himself and his community.

62-year-old artist Geoff Davis will again transform the Caravan Classes storefront into a festive workshop, dressed as Santa Claus and crafting handmade wooden toys for the fourth year.

“I was an elementary teacher for 35 years. So, I love children … small children and I like to spend time with them. I love my retirement, but I miss talking to kids. This allows me to do that,” Noblesville’s Santa Geoff Davis said.

The Workshops of G.B. Davis opened in the basement of Caravan Classes. He drew inspiration from antique reproductions and utilized his woodworking, decorative painting, and leatherworking skills.

“I carve animals and birds. Several years ago, I hit on pull toys before I was Santa. I would make period pull toys as an art medium, and they were very popular and were just a lot of fun. I make people’s pets as well,” Davis said.

Each piece takes a couple of days to make and is adorned with Santa-made tags, reflecting his dedication to craftsmanship and nostalgia. With prices starting around $100, Davis’ heirloom toys are designed to be decorative and functional, though he advises that parents supervise their children while playing with them.

“I make them much like they would have been made at one time. Some parts can come loose, and they are pull toys. I don’t sell them with a string, but they will have a string on them,” Davis said.

As he prepares for another season of joyful interactions, Davis looks to rekindle the magic of the holiday that he felt slipping away as he grew older.

“My goal this year is to make it bigger, let more people know about it, and hopefully get more people involved. It is my business; I’m selling these toys, and I want to grow that and make it a tradition beyond just the old town,” Davis said.

Davis’s storefront workshop will open on Dec. 8 with an afternoon of fun featuring a hot chocolate bar at Bica Cafe and holiday crafts at Caravan Classes, where he’ll dress up as Santa and take photos with the children.

The festivities begin on Dec. 7 at Noblesville’s Holiday in Lights Parade, where he will appear as Santa.

“This is a season of joy, and there has been so much tension in our lives lately. There is so much negativity, and this is a time to come together, and no matter what you’re belief is … let’s just be kind and joyful! Together as a community, right?” said Noblesville’s Santa Geoff Davis.