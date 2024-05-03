Noblesville Schools announces 2024 Teachers of the Year

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Noblesville Schools has named four educators as 2024 Teachers of the Year. The teachers were nominated by their principals and were selected for the honor by a committee of administrators.

The winners are:

Nicole Boyle

Instructional Coach, Promise Road Elementary

Elementary winner & overall district winner

Known as the heart of her school and a cheerleader for all, Boyle is one of the first to greet students each morning, welcoming every child by name. As a “super teacher” who coaches other educators, she works tirelessly for student success and wellbeing. Whether she’s analyzing academic data, hosting a student lunch bunch, supporting multilingual families, or guiding learning for other teachers, she is a constant learner and leader among her peers.

(From left) Superintendent Dan Hile, Nicole Boyle, and Principal Tonya Moody. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)

Cathy Wilkinson

Special Education Teacher, Hinkle Creek Elementary

Elementary winner

Soft-spoken, patient, and kind, Wilkinson successfully meets the academic and emotional needs of some of her school’s most challenging learners. She is highly effective at developing learning plans to ensure all her students reach their greatest potential and challenges herself to learn new and different ways to best serve others. She is a leader on her special education team and has been a well-respected and giving member of the Noblesville community for over 40 years.

(From left) Executive Director of Learning Jen Townsend, Assistant Superintendent of Learning Ryan Rich, Cathy Wilkinson, Principal Jack Lawrence, and Superintendent Dan Hile. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)

Alex Axsom

Choir Director, Noblesville West Middle School

Middle school winner

Axsom builds strong relationships and a love for music with his students, going above and beyond to ensure they feel valued and inspired, no matter their ability level. His joy for singing, culture of excellence, drive to improve, and high energy have taken his teaching to the next level. An admired education leader, his teaching has resulted in significant music growth and achievements for his students, school, and the Noblesville community overall.

(From left) Superintendent Dan Hile, Alex Axsom, Principal Ryan Haughey, and Assistant Superintendent of Learning Ryan Rich. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)

Howard Jankowski

English Teacher, Noblesville High School

High school winner

In Jankowski’s classes, students find they are not just challenged by academic rigor and high expectations, but also supported by kind care for their overall wellbeing. When he is not leading AP and Honors curriculum in the English department, coaching students on college essays, or serving as the sponsor of the National Honors Society, he can be found growing his own learning and leading professional development for his peers.

(From left) Assistant Superintendent of Learning Ryan Rich, Howard Jankowski, Principal Craig McCaffrey, and Superintendent Dan Hile. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)

* * *

The four educators were selected to represent different academic levels, with two teachers chosen at the elementary level to reflect the fact that 50 percent of Noblesville Schools teachers are in elementary schools.

One of this year’s elementary school winners, Nicole Boyle, was further distinguished as the overall district winner.

Selection focused on master teachers who excel at putting Noblesville Schools’ mission and vision into action and whose accomplishments align well with the Indiana Department of Education’s state Teacher of the Year criteria.

The winners regularly demonstrate the highest levels of quality instruction for their students and leadership among their peers. They will be honored at a Noblesville Schools recognition dinner in May.

As the overall district honoree, Boyle will also participate in the state Teacher of the Year competition.

Noblesville Schools employs approximately 700 teachers.