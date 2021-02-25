Noblesville Schools Community Center open for students and the public

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) —The Noblesville Schools Community Center is now open and offers opportunities to students and the public.

The building is located off of Field Drive between Noblesville High School and Noblesville East Middle School. It provides a dedicated space for the district’s enhanced alternative education program “Miller Success Academy,” as well as adult education classes, public meeting space, and indoor team practice space.

“Success in their education journey is a win. Not just for them, but for the community overall. My students are so excited to move in and so am I. Thanks for being a part of this journey with us,” said Heather Young, the head of Miller Success Academy.

Highlights of the facility include:

Over 15,000 square feet of total space

Two large classroom areas

Four offices

Onsite kitchen

Technology learning spaces

7,500 square foot open space with hard surface flooring, technology equipment & high ceilings that can be used as one open space or separated for multiple groups





Courtesy: Noblesville Schools

The $6 million, two-year project was completed on time and was funded by a bond without the use of referendum dollars or an increase in the tax rate.

“Thank you to our strong team who made this building a reality and thank you to the Noblesville community for your support of Noblesville schools. This building is for you,” said Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer.

The Noblesville Schools Community Center is next to Noblesville High School’s new stadium, which is expected to be completed in 2022.