Noblesville Schools launches Hall of Fame

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Noblesville Schools has announced it will launch a new Hall of Fame in 2025. It will honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service, support, accomplishments, or contributions to the school district.

“This is different than our Noblesville High School Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Marnie Cooke, executive director of marketing and communications for Noblesville Schools. “Similar to the Noble Miller initiative that was part of the district’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2019, this will be a visible and permanent way for us to celebrate the legacy of those who have positively impacted the students, staff and overall success of Noblesville Schools.”

The initiative is a collaboration between Noblesville Schools and the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, and the first class of inductees will be announced at the upcoming 2025 Miller-Palooza event.

The district is currently exploring options for a permanent structure to honor Hall of Fame inductees and will share more details as those plans are finalized.

Hall of Fame nominations are due by Jan. 17, 2025.

Eligibility criteria, nomination guidelines, and the application to nominate can be found at this link.