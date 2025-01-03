Noblesville to place historic signage along new Pleasant Street

Next week, Noblesville officials and local dignitaries will unveil historic signage celebrating the history of the Plum Prairie neighborhood and Reverend Barney Stone. (Provided Photo/ City of Noblesville / American Structurepoint)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Next week, Noblesville officials and local dignitaries will unveil historic signage celebrating the history of the Plum Prairie neighborhood and Reverend Barney Stone.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 near the intersection of Eighth and Pleasant Streets.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen will lead the event. Additional speakers include Hamilton County Historian David Heighway and Bryan Glover with the Noblesville Diversity Coalition.

This historic signage will inform and highlight the importance of the Plum Prairie neighborhood and the legacy of Reverend Barney Stone, who was the longtime pastor of the First Baptist Church and one of the first formerly enslaved persons to settle in Noblesville.