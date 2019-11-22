Noblesville special education director: Trump has special needs

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The special education director of the Noblesville Schools district is facing disciplinary action after an offensive post he made on social media.

Mark Booth posted a meme to Facebook over the weekend saying President Donald Trump has special needs.

People in the Noblesville community say, with his position in the district’s special education department, the post seemed especially insensitive. They say his attempt at being funny on social media wasn’t humorous at all.

“Politics shouldn’t be mixed with any kind of opinion about the kids, no matter what your politics are,” said Noblesville grandparent Sharon Larrison.

Booth’s post attacking Trump and labeling him with special needs garnered reaction from the district itself.

“We recently became aware of a ‘meme’ our special education director shared online that insulted President Trump, referencing special needs in a disappointing attempt at humor. The post was unacceptable and clearly exhibited a serious lack of judgment. Superintendent (Beth) Niedermeyer has personally addressed the situation with a formal disciplinary action and will also be closely monitoring activity going forward. Noblesville Schools is wholeheartedly committed to creating and maintaining a culture of respect and inclusion for all students and staff, and has a long history of building strong relationships and inclusive opportunities for our students with special needs.”

Noblesville mom Leah Golland said, “Being online doesn’t mean that you’re not held responsible for what you post. You have to think about how it’s going to play out in real life because it’s not a free pass to say whatever you want.”

Booth, who adopted a son with special needs, has apologized since making the post.

“I am writing to ask for your forgiveness. I recently shared a ‘meme’ that someone created online that insulted President Trump, referencing special needs in a disrespectful and inappropriate manner. I’m embarrassed by this lapse in my judgment, as this meme does not reflect my heart and life mission of respectfully and compassionately serving students with special needs. It also does not reflect personal content I typically share online, which is focused on inspirational quotes, my family and my deep faith in God. For almost 30 years, I’ve dedicated my life to advocating for students with disabilities, to ensure they have the same opportunities as other students in classrooms, programs and in the community. Because of my love for this special population, I have also adopted a son with a disability. I recognize that this incident may have eroded your confidence in me as a leader and I’m committed to working to earn back your trust. I spend a day every month meeting with parents of students with disabilities and supporting them in advocating for their children. I also spend several days each month in all 10 of our schools meeting with teachers and building leaders, answering questions about special education, and making sure that our staff does what is needed to help students with disabilities. I want you to know that I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am willing to share my life mission with anyone at any time. You are welcome to join me in future outreach opportunities so that I can address concerns you may have and demonstrate my commitment to respect and inclusion. I will notify you regarding specifics of our next meetings. I ask that you judge me overall not on this regrettable incident, but on my many years of dedication to our students on behalf of the special education community. Thank you for your grace and for the privilege of serving you and

your children.”

While Booth has apologized, some Noblesville parents and grandparents say that might not be enough.

Larrison said, “I pray that none of the special needs kids know about this or see anything about this because they would be crushed.”

Golland said, “I trust our school district. I think they make a lot of really good choices that are in the best interest of the kids, so I’m waiting to see exactly what they do. I hope that we don’t have to do this again and whatever they do to discipline him is enough to make him think twice about doing something silly again.”

District leaders would not elaborate on what disciplinary actions were taken.